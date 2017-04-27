“Mugs and Hugs” to Keep Kids Safe

Local Radio Station, Masons Team Up to Aid Missing Children Investigations

DULUTH, Minn. – When a child goes missing every second counts which is why a local radio station and the Minnesota Masons team up to bring the Masons’ Minnesota KidsID program to the Northland.

These “Mugs and Hugs” events offer parents a chance to protect their children by collecting pictures, fingerprints, and DNA. That information is put on a DVD parents can give to police if their child goes missing.

They’re called “Mugs and Hugs” events because kids get free root beer floats courtesy of WKLK radio.

Police say the kits make the Child Abduction Response Team’s job easier.

“This would help our team accelerate our investigation and pass it out to other agencies in a much quicker manner,” said Sgt. Mike LaFontaine, Juvenile Services Officer with the Duluth Police Department.

The Masons and WKLK have three events planned for the Twin Ports. They’re Saturday May 6th at Benna Ford in Superior, Saturday May 13th at Savers in Duluth and Tuesday June 13th at Wade Stadium in conjunction with the Duluth Huskies game.