New AmeriCorps Program Needs Volunteers

Big Water Resilience Corps Seeks Eight People to Fill Positions

DULUTH, Minn. – True North AmeriCorps and Ecolibrium3 are launching a brand new program in Duluth this summer, and they’re looking for volunteers.

Eight volunteers will make up the Big Water Reslience Corps. These eight volunteers will work with five organizations on anti-poverty programs while also helping those most vulnerable become more reslient in case of disasters, energy poverty or general financial hardship.

The program manager, Jodi Slick, CEO of Ecolibrium3, says she’s looking for a diverse group of skills to fill a variety of positions.

“(We have) One working with the planning department for the city, a couple working with Comfort Systems to do water and energy conservation programs,” said Slick. “And then working with some of our more dynamic non–profits, like the Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative and the Zeitgeist Center for Arts in the Community.”

These are volunteer positions, but volunteers receive a $455 biweekly living allowance, plus up to $5,815 of college debt can be wiped out. Meanwhile, the city gets eight workers whose combined salaries would be about $200,000.

“This is additional capacity we can bring to our community, eight full time people that can really help build organizations that are addressing some of our most critical problems in this community,” said Slick.

These positions require a year–long commitment starting in late July. Volunteers need to serve at least 1,700 hours serving the community.

The application deadline is May 15th. Anyone interested should sends a cover letter and resume to jodi@ecolibrium3.org. Click here for more information on the positions available.