Original Sample Of Penicillin On Display At UMD

U of M Medical School Hosted Event

Duluth, Minn. — Those interested in seeing an original sample of penicillin had the chance to at Karpeles Manuscript Museum at UMD Thursday.

Penicillin, which is known as a bacteria defeating fungus, is one of only five samples known to exist.

The U of M Medical School, Duluth campus hosted an event that also included historical medical manuscripts and artifacts connected to familiar greats like Benjamin Franklin.

“The humanity behind some of the greatest discoveries in medicine. So we always think that people that find unique things that make a big impact are these somehow super stars or super heroes when in fact they’re just common people,” said Paula Termuheln, Dean at the U of M Medical School.

You can learn more about the history of medicine exhibit by visiting the museum’s website.