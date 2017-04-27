Rummage Sale Supports Epilepsy Foundation

Sale Proceeds Support Team Totals

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring is here and soon rummage sales will be popping up across the Northland.

One in Duluth this weekend will be giving back to a good cause.

It’s the Annual Rummage and Bake Sale for the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.

Money raised through the sale will go to teams walking in the 2017 Rise Above Seizures Walk.

The sale will take place on Friday, April 28 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Duluth Gospel Tabernacle located at 1515 W. Superior St. Duluth, MN.

The annual walk raises money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota to educate, empower, and connect people affected by epilepsy.

The group will be accepting donations on Thursday, April 27. Call Lisa Peterson with questions: 218-624-1330.

The 2017 Rise Against Seizures Walk is taking place Thursday, August 3.

To register for the walk head to efmn.org/walk.