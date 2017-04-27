SUNDAY: Deadly Storm, A Look Back on a Storm that Took 4 Lives

Join Natalie Froistad as we remember the tragic day, 50 years ago

It’s been 50 yeas since one of the most notorious weather-related tragedies in Duluth history.

On April 30, 1967, a terrible storm stirred up waves on Lake Superior.

Three teenagers went out to watch these waves at the end of the pier in Canal Park, when they were swept away. Another man, a Coast Guardsman, died trying to rescue them.

Efforts have been on-going since to honor the man who tried to save the three boys, and to remember all those who perished that day.

Join Natalie Froistad on Sunday, April 30, as we take a look back at this historic event.