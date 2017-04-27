Take it to the Box Program Allows for Safe Disposal of Unused Medicine

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday, April 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is a day intended to promote the safe disposal of unused prescription drug. It’s also a time to raise awareness of the potential for misuse and abuse when medications are left sitting on shelves.

In St. Louis County, residents can safely turned in expired on unwanted medications year round at 12 locations across the county through the Take it to the Box program.

Locations managed by Western Lake Superior Sanitary District:

Public Safety Building in Duluth

West Duluth Police Substation

Hermantown Police Department

Proctor Police Department

Locations managed by St. Louis County:

Babbitt Police Department

Chisholm Police Department

Ely City Hall

Eveleth Police Department

Floodwood City Hall

Gilbert Police Department

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Offices in Hibbing and Virginia

All locations accept medications Monday through Friday during regular office hours.

All medication drop offs are confidential. Medications should be left in original containers, if possible, patient’s name can be crossed out on bottles. The name of the medication should be written on the bag, if it’s not identifiable from the container.

Items not accepted include needles and syringes, thermometers and medications from businesses.

To learn more visit www.stlouiscountymn.gov or www.wlssd.com