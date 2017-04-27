Uber Has Filed Paperwork to Operate in Duluth

Uber Still Waiting on Approval from City

DULUTH, Minn.-Yesterday we reported Lyft has already filled out the proper paperwork to operate in Duluth, which means they should be up and running by this weekend.

Today we are told by Uber, that they have also now filled out the proper paperwork, but don’t have a set date for when they will launch.

Uber said they are still waiting on approval from the city at this time to operate.

Uber and Lyft have both started hiring drivers and putting vehicles through the required inspections.