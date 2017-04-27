WisDOT Receives $20,000 National Award to Help Combat Drugged Driving

Funds will provide training to 384 law enforcement officers

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety has been awarded a $20,000 national grant to help combat the growing problem of drugged driving.

The funds will provide Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training to 384 law enforcement officers across the state.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), in 2015, drugs were present in 43 percent of the fatally injured drivers with known test results in the U.S. – appearing more frequently than alcohol.

Between 2011 and 2015, nearly one-quarter of Wisconsin traffic fatalities involved people driving under the influence of drugs.

