Art Johnston Running for Re-Election to the Duluth School Board

DULUTH, Minn. – Art Johnston has confirmed that he is running for re-election to the Duluth School Board.

Johnston has been a member of the Board since 2009 and represents the 4th District – West Duluth.

“I am confident that with a new board and my re-election, that Duluth Schools will finally be able to fulfill aspiring dreams of students and parents, and that the Duluth Schools will become an integral part of making Duluth a prosperous and thriving community,” Johnston stated in his re-election release.

In his statement released Friday, Johnston says he hopes to continue to work toward “erasing the east-west education equity gap in Duluth.” In addition, he looks to improve graduation rates and eliminate the achievement gap between white students and students of color.

In terms of funding, Johnston wants to work to keep fund money in the classroom, and open up school transparency, as well as financial and education accountability, to all parents and taxpayers within Duluth.