City of Duluth Offering Ultimate Frisbee Skills Sessions

DULUTH, Minn. – Those interested in Ultimate Frisbee will have an awesome opportunity with the City of Duluth.

The city is offering free skill development sessions and game opportunities for youth ages 8 and up. Volunteers form the Duluth Ultimate Community will be facilitating the sessions.

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays in May (3, 17, 24, & 31 – no session May 10) from 7-9 p.m. on the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center Turf at 120 S 30th Avenue West.

The first session, on May 3, will have info and registration opportunities in the Lobby beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For more information call 218-730-4322.