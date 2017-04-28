Cloquet Middle School gets set to host a celebration of young singers

Celebration of Young Singers Festival is this weekend

CLOQUET, Minn. – This weekend, Cloquet Middle School hosts the Celebration of Young singers this weekend.

Ninety-two students from seven elementary schools come together to celebrate music education .The Minnesota Music Educators Association sponsors the event. Students will sing six songs showcasing their talents.

“To have an opportunity for so many kids who really want to sing and want to learn harder and more difficult music, that’s a different experience for them than classroom music,” music teacher Regina Roemhildt said.

The concert will be held on Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m.