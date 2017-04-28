Domino’s Leaving Central Entrance For Downtown Duluth

New Location: 112 E. Second Street

DULUTH, Minn. – There is more development news coming out of downtown Duluth, and this one may surprise you.

A brand new Domino’s is headed to 112 E. Second Street.

Franchise owner Duane Carlson told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger he will soon be closing up the Domino’s on Central Entrance and in return for the new location downtown.

Carlson believes the housing and entertainment development that’s happening in downtown Duluth on First and Superior streets will be the perfect fit for a Domino’s.

The new location is expected to be up and running by July.