The Duluth Playhouse Presents Tony Award-Winning Musical

La Cage Aux Folles

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Playhouse is now presenting a musical that has won six Tony Awards.

La Cage Aux Folles is on the main stage April 28-30 and May 3-7.

Show times are Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday Matinees (2:00 p.m.) on April 29 and May 6.

The plot follows two men who learn their son is engaged.

The two families then deal with the sometimes difficult transition of blending families.

To please their son, the two men attempt to “fit in” by hiding their lifestyle and play it straight for a dinner with the potential in–laws.

However, Albin’s different definition of “normal” threatens to upend the entire supper with hilarious results in this funny and fabulous musical.

To purchase tickets and learn more information call the box office at 218–733–7555 or go online duluthplayhouse.org.