Final Phase of Kenwood Ave/Arrowhead Road Project Slated for Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth has announced the last phase of construction in the Arrowhead Road and Kenwood Avenue Intersection, signal and paving improvement project.

The goal is to provide efficient and safe transit for pedestrians and vehicles by reducing congestion and improving traffic flow, along with improving access to area businesses.

Beginning on Monday, May 1, the City’s contractor will complete the concrete paving of the pedestrian curb ramp and sidewalk areas of the intersection. The work will include removal of gravel surface and subsequently install the pedestal pedestrian buttons, new sidewalk and turf restoration of the area.

During the project, pedestrian curb ramps will not be accessible.

Work is expected to be complete by May 5, weather permitting.

