Friends of Animals gets set to move into new location

Friends of Animals Humane Society gets ready to move

CLOQUET, Minn. – Friends of Animals Humane Society in Cloquet moves in to a new location this weekend.

Officials say Friends of Animals outgrew their old building and needed a bigger, updated shelter. Crews are finishing up work on the 12,000 square foot complex close to downtown Cloquet. And it’s only a matter of time before doors open.

“We’re moving this weekend,” executive director, Kim Parmeter said. “This first week in May, we’ll be open by appointment only, for claims and adoptions and that type of thing. We hope to be fully operational by the second week in May.”

The $600,000 facility was largely funded by donations and fundraising efforts. This weekend, Friends of Animals hosts a rummage sale with items donated by members the community with all proceeds going to Friends of Animals.

“Really, we couldn’t do this without the community,” fundraising coordinator, Mary Nelson said. “The fact that they come out frequently and support us, we just so appreciate. Words can never describe just how much we appreciate the community support our shelter gets all the time.”

The rummage sale is tomorrow from 9am to 3pm at the Cloquet Armory.

Friends of Animals hopes to raise around $10,000.