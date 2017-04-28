Grand Marais Voted Best Midwestern Small Town

Two Minnesota towns make the top 3

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – For the past four weeks, readers of USA Today, have been voting daily for their favorite Midwestern Small Towns.

The votes were tallied and announced today, and Minnesota’s own Grand Marais came in at number one!

A panel of experts partnered with USA Today’s 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees and the top 10 were determined by popular vote.

The top 10 winners in the category were as follows:

Grand Marais, Minn. Charlevoix, Mich. Lanesboro, Minn. Chargin Falls, Ohio Shipshewana, Ind. Nashville, Ind. Saugatuck, Mich. Granville, Ohio Nebraska City, Neb. Weston, Mo.

Bayfield, Wis. was also a nominee in the running.

For more information visit www.10best.com