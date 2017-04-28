Lakewood School Students Learn About the Environment

It Was a Day Full of Hands On Activities

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at Lakewood Elementary School met with science and outdoor professionals for a full day filled with hands on activities

It was all part of The school’s Environmental Day. Professionals from organizations like Hawk Ridge or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources taught the students about birding, using a compass, and how beavers can affect an ecosystem. The goal of the day was to help give students a better understanding and appreciation for the environment around them.

“A lot of this habitat is in their own backyard, so they can take what they learn here and apply it to their own lives and share it with their families,” said Betsy Bartel, a Teacher at Lakewood Elementary School.

Lakewood Elementary has used their school forest to teach children about the outdoors for more than 20 years.