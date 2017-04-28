Law Law Palooza

Local Law Professionals Celebrate

Duluth, Minn.

Local law professional’s celebrated the fruits of their labor tonight at Clyde Iron Works.

The annual Law Law Palooza fundraiser also benefits the volunteer attorney program, a nonprofit organization which provides legal services to people who can’t afford them.

“An individual would call us, and then we have friendly client intake staff that would talk with them about their legal situation, ask them questions to ensure that they’re qualified for our program. Then once we learn that they’re qualified program we would look to sign them up to a ask an attorney clinic,” says Executive Director of VAP Erica Backstrom.

Tonight’s event featured a whiskey walk, Plinko and musical performances by local judges.