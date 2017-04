Mock Crash Held at Denfeld

Students Got a Realistic Lesson in Road Safety

DULUTH, Minn.-Today students from Denfeld High School learned all about the tragic consequences of inattentive and impaired driving at a mock crash.

Emergency vehicles were staged in the Denfeld parking lot as lights and sirens were activated to make it as realistic as possible.

Some students even got involved and put on makeup to look like crash victims.