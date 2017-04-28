Save Your Ash Tree

You Can Adopt A Tree

Duluth, Minn.

The Emerald Ash Borer once believed contained in St. Louis county has been spotted in multiple new areas.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a beetle that that eats away at the interior of ash trees ultimately killing them.

However, if trees are treated properly the ash borer can’t invade and moves on.

The USDA wants citizens to adopt area trees before they fall victim to the borer.

“If you want to save your ash tree its 100% savable if you treat it. So if you hire a certified pesticide applicator such as we have at Levy Tree Care and have that tree injected and maintained,” says Louise Levy, Owner of Levy Tree Care.