St. Scholastica Getting Help from Google to Educate Future Teachers

Program Being Funded Through Grant

DULUTH, Minn.-St. Scholastica was recently named one of only three programs in the country, to partner with Google, to help address a shortage in computer science teachers.

Faculty members will use grant funding from Google to integrate computer science education into all of the curriculum for future teachers studying at the school.

The project will be implemented by a team of St. Scholastica faculty members who have experience in addressing the computer science teacher shortage.

“The lack of qualified CS teachers consistently ranks as a top reason why schools do not offer CS classes,” said Hai Hong, of Google’s CS Education Team. “Working with pre–service preparation programs to support the next generation of CS teachers is a critical step to addressing the growing demand for CS education.”