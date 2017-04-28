Three Deaths on LCO Reservation Confirmed Accidental Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Police Still Waiting on Toxicology Reports

LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, Wis.-Three people died yesterday on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning in the home they were in.

According to the Dryden Wire, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two individuals were unresponsive at home on County Highway K, which is by the LCO Country Store. A third victim was then found in the home. Part of Highway K was closed during the afternoon yesterday, as investigators looked into incident.

The victims have been identified as Darrell Isham, David Quaderer, and Cece Miller. According to a GoFundMe page set up for them, it said “All of the individuals who passed have families and young children.”

On April 28, the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office released the preliminary reports from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner. The report indicates all three deaths were accidental, caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

The investigation is on-going and authorities are still awaiting the results from the toxicology report.

