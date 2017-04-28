Two Females Wanted After Attempted Homicide

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two females who were involved in an attempted homicide in Hinckley.

On Wednesday, April 26, Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed, 17 and Tayah Valorios Thomas, 17, stabbed a male victim, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Both fled the scene with an unknown direction of travel and an unknown mode of transportation.

Those with any information or know the whereabouts of these two females, are asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 911.