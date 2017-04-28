UWS Teaches Culture

Citizens were encouraged to join in on the fun

The University of Wisconsin Superior hosted a lecture on African history and culture.

The program put on by both superior and Duluth police encouraged the community to join in for a celebration of African culture.

The goal was to bridge the diversity gap in the Twinports.

“A since of diversity, especially in a community of superior Wisconsin where diversity is not experienced outside of this campus. So we invite community members in to experience the diversity and learn about different cultures,” says D’Andre Robinson, President of UWS Black Student Union.

Different ethnic foods from the Caribbean, Africa and the U.S. were also available.