Vikre and Whole Foods Come Together for Cocktail

Cocktail Features Carrots and Gin

DULUTH, Minn.-Whole Foods Co-op and Vikre Distillery are teaming up to bring the Northland a veggie-filled cocktail.

It’s their way of sending off Duluthians on a gin-filled note to end Earth Week. They call it a “Beta-Carrotini” which features carrots, ginger, and of course gin.

Proceeds from the sale of the drink will go to the Junior League to help support its deep winter greenhouse in the West End.

“There’s an appetite for these products out there,” said Alison Wade, branding manager for Whole Foods Co-op. “There’s a big interest in eating locally and supporting the local economy and I think this cocktail is a great example of how you can do that sometimes in small ways you might not think about.”

The drink will remain on the menu until June 5, with a party featuring live music going on from 6 to 9 tonight at Vikre, which will be focused on the drink.