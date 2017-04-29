Duluth Legislators Hold Town Hall

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Legislators like Erik Simonson, Jen Schultz and Liz Olson invited people to come and ask questions at a town hall at Ordean Middle school.

With the legislative session wrapping up in a few weeks, Simonson says he felt it was important to get a chance to talk to Duluthians, to make sure he is in-tune with the city’s needs. Transportation, and healthcare were among the topics covered at the meeting.

“I think it’s really important for legislators to have a sense of what their district wants. It’s one thing to run a campaign and go through an election process and have a sense that the community is behind you, we think this year especially it’s important to get out in the community,” said Simonson.

The legislators hope to hold another town hall in the Summer.