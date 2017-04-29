Elementary School Kids Join Mass Choir

CLOQUET, Minn.- Around 90 students from 7 different schools put on a musical performance for the annual Celebration of Young Musicians festival.

Each school worked individually with the students to prepare them for the concert, where the kids sang together in a mass choir.

“This gives our students an opportunity to do something different, than the ordinary classroom stuff,” said Regina Roemhildt, the Music Specialist at Churchill Elementary.

The students were aged between 4th and 6th grade.