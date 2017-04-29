Gnomes Appear Along Side Biwabik Cemetery

Unknown To The Community, The Gnomes Keep Showing Up

BIWABIK, Minn. – In Biwabik, some good that’s coming from the bad.

Over the past few weeks gnomes have apparently made themselves a home along side the cemetery in Biwabik.

The story goes…

Because Biwabik is a Bavarian town, gnomes who are known to be from Germany decided the town needed help.

So when everyone is fast asleep, the gnomes venture out to do their part in cleaning up the cemetery.

Only a select few actually know who’s placing the tiny homes there. But it’s sure bringing some joy to those who visit.

“She just really wanted to have a little something to make people feel good after the storm and not even just that. When people come out to bury their loved ones that there’s something little here that makes them smile.” says Biwabik resident Kim Sampson

The president of the cemetery tells fox 21 that the gnomes are here to stay.