Honor Flight Takes Vets To Washington D.C.

Vets To Tour Monuments And Memorials For The Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Honor flight gave Northland veterans the chance to spend the day in out nation’s capital.

This year was the 10th honor flight. Early this morning nearly 100 veterans boarded a plane to the nations capital free of charge in honor of their service in the armed forces.

While in D.C. the veterans toured monuments and most of all memorials dating back to the war they served in.

It’s a trip they’ll remember the rest of their life.

”I just want to see all the memorials. Particularly the Vietnam Memorial is the main one that I want to see of course. I haven’t been to D.C. before and it should just be a wonderful experience,” say Veteran Frieler Dick.

Each flight cost about 90 thousand. To keep the honor flights possible donations are needed. To make a donation you can log on to www.honorflightnorthland.org