Kids Get Active at Healthy Kids Day

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids got active Saturday at the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day in Duluth.

Children and their families enjoyed time playing in bouncy houses, swimming, making crafts and rock climbing. Organizers say it’s a way to encourage kids to get active and live a healthy lifestyle.

“We want to keep kids away from screens a little bit more. They spend so much time looking at screens, spending so much time in front of televisions after school, this is the perfect opportunity to get out,” said Katie Dailey, the Marketing Director of the YMCA.

Healthy Kids day is celebrated at more than 1600 Y’s across the country.