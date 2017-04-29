People March to Raise Awareness of Climate Change

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds of demonstrators were in Leif Erickson park Saturday, sounding the alarm of climate change.

The event started with a rally. Many speakers addressed the issue of climate change and how human activity is hurting the planet. After the short rally, demonstrators marched from Leif Erickson Park to Lake Place Park.

“We need to take action. We need to take responsibility and do what we need to do as individuals to speak to this issue, so that’s why I’m here today,” said Sue Nordin, a participant.

Participants listed some of the Trump Administration’s Policies as one of the reasons they wanted to speak out.

“President Trump’s re-evaluation of the National Monuments and National Parks for Exploitation of mining and logging and anything else that someone could make a buck off of is really, it’s infuriating. It might not be the worst thing that could happen but just the fact that our coporate masters believe the earth belongs to them and not us is really infuriating,” Margaret Kirtley-Sternberg, a participant.

The climate march in Duluth was a sister march of the Climate March in Washington DC. Many similar events took place all over the world.