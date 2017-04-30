Firefighter Injured in Fire in Duluth

Civilians Were not Injured in the Fire

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth fire fighters responded to a report of a fire on the 800 block of East 3rd street.

When the fire fighters arrived, there was fire on the balcony of the second floor, with flames reaching up to the third floor. Fire fighters made entry and rescued one person on the second floor through a window, using a ground ladder. The others in the building were able to escape by themselves. Though no civilians were injured in the fire, one fire fighter was, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“”The fire went out relatively quickly but we had a hard time once it got up into the roof it took a little while to get down but it’s under control now,” said Erik Simonson, the Fire Chief of the Duluth Fire Department.

The building is not able to be occupied, so the Red cross put 3 of the residents in temporary housing. The other occupants were able to find alternative housing.

The initial damage estimates are around 75,000 to 100,000 dollars. The cause is still under investigation.