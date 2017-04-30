Homegrown Festival 2017 Kicks Off

Roughly 200 Acts Will be Playing This Week

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the first day of the 2017 Homegrown Music Festival, which means it’s just the beginning of fun and local music for a whole week.

Homegrown Music Festival originally started out as a birthday party for a local musician many years ago. But over the years, it has grown into an eight-day celebration of homegrown music, and many fans say, the Twin Ports wouldn’t be the same without it.

“One thing that separates our festival from other festivals is that we have local music. You have to be a local artist to play in the festival and that’s as music or other arts as well,” said Melissa Latour, the Executive Director of Homegrown Music Festival.

Roughly 200 acts are playing the festival this year, and it takes place across 40 venues in the Twin Ports.