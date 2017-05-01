2 Kayakers Die After Capsizing on Lake Michigan

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) – Two men have died after the kayaks they were in capsized in Lake Michigan near Wisconsin’s Door County.

Authorities say the incident happened around midday Friday about 100 yards form shore near the town of Sevastopol, about 12 miles northeast of Sturgeon Bay.

Rescuers found the men unresponsive and they were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

One of the victims was 21-year old Dylan Dohr from Clintonville, the other 29-year-old, Mathew Tauferner from Sturgeon Bay.

Sheriff’s officials say Dohr was a Marine stationed in California and was home on leave.

Sheriff’s officials say neither was wearing a life jacket. The water temperature was around 43 degrees Fahrenheit.