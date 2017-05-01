57 Apartments Planned For Old Cloquet Middle School

CLOQUET, Minn. – As the city of Cloquet builds a $38 million middle school, new plans are being proposed for the old middle school — in the form of much-needed housing.

Holly Hansen, the city’s community development director, says Roers Investments wants to turn the building into 57 units of workforce housing – both market-rate and affordable.

The development group already has some of the state and federal historic tax credits approved, according to Hansen, to overhaul the 1921 building.

“What we know right now is affordability is a significant need, a long with just having units that are available. The pressure on the rental market is very significant,” Hansen said.

If the council gives the final OK this year, construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2018.