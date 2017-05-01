85 to Lose Jobs in Cloquet as Manufacturing Facility Announces Closure

CLOQUET, Minn. – A manufacturing facility in Cloquet has announced it will be shutting down the conveyor belts within the next six months.

Newell Brands of Hoboken, New Jersey, a company that specializes in office supplies, outdoor recreation, appliances, and more, purchased the Jarden Home Brands facility in Cloquet in 2016.

The facility manufactures and produces Pine Mountain® fire starters and fire logs and various Diamond® products including matches and toothpicks.

A Newell Brands spokesperson released the following statement following FOX 21’s request for comment about the closure of the facility:

“Newell Brands has completed the sale of Pine Mountain® fire starters and fire logs business as well as its Diamond® matches, fire starters, lighters, toothpicks, clothespins, and clotheslines business to Royal Oak Enterprises LLC. As part of the sale agreement, the Company has retained the factory in Cloquet, Minnesota. However, Newell Brands will no longer retain Diamond® matches and toothpicks, which are manufactured at the facility. As a result, the Company has made the difficult decision to close the Cloquet facility, which is expected to occur within six months. We have been a proud partner in Cloquet for years, and are committed to ensuring ample resources and support for the 85 employees affected.”