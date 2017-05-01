Chipotle Honoring Teachers with BOGO on Tuesday

Chipotle has announced it will be honoring all educators by giving out Buy One Get One Free for all burritos, bowls, tacos, or salads, on Tuesday, May 2 for Teacher Appreciation Day.

Teachers, faculty, and staff are eligible with a school ID anytime between 3 p.m. and close.

The offer is only valid for in-restaurant orders.