Cloquet Builds Memorial Wall for Veterans

The Dedication Is Scheduled to be on Memorial Day

CLOQUET, Minn.- The City of Cloquet is in the process of finishing up the Memorial Wall in Veterans Park, to honor those who have fought for our country.

The veteran wall was a project that had been talked about for years that became a reality last September when construction started.

The wall is a pre-cast concrete wall, with granite panels that adorn the walls. When completed the walls will have murals on them that depict some of the campaigns that Carlton county and Cloquet veterans served in, going all the way back to the Spanish American War. The backside will have decorative pre-cast panels on it. The city and local veterans organizations worked together to decide on the design of the wall.

“We were looking to improve the park both as a meeting space and a community event space, as well as a, the city really wanted to improve how we honor the veterans down there,” said Caleb Peterson, City Engineer for the City of Cloquet.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to be held on Memorial Day.