Event Focuses on Importance of Listening

The Duluth–Superior Area Community Foundation hosted a Soup and Civility discussion Monday night to help people become better listeners.

Community members took part in training sessions where they applied different listening techniques.

The Foundation wants people to see that disagreeing with someone is an opportunity to start positive discussions and understand a new perspective.

“Listening is a lost art,” says Rob Karwath of the Duluth–Superior Area Community Foundation. “A lot of people think listening is a weak strategy. [People think] ‘If I listen to you’ that I’m giving in somehow, but listening really is fundamental to effective communication.”

The event was part of “The Civility Project’s” Speak Your Peace program.