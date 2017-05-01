Knowing Your Neighbors: Zen House

Resturant Offers Authentic Japanese Food

DULUTH, Minn.-

From curry to noodle dishes, and an assortment of rice bowls the Zen House in Duluth offers Authentic Japanese food, and dishes that are considered comfort foods for people who have actually lived in the Land of the Rising Sun.

“The people who were in Japan come to my restaurant compliment how authentic they are, so they just keep coming back,” said Yasuko Holt, the owner of the Zen House, who first opened shop around 11 years ago in Hermantown.

“I wanted to have the food I grew up with in Japan so it was really difficult to get food here in Duluth, so I thought maybe open up my own restaurant I can make a little bit of money, but mostly I can eat the food I grew up with,” said Holt.

And though the Hermantown Location is no longer there, Business is still going strong for Zen House that now has 2 locations. One in Downtown Duluth, and another that recently opened in the Woodland neighborhood.

“In Woodland we opened about Two and a half months ago, a lot of repeat customers already, good compliments, we are pretty busy up there,” said Holt.

But the food isn’t just delicious and authentic.

With some Nigiri and sashimi platters going for less than ten dollars a meal, it’s very reasonably priced, keeping the bellies and wallets of Northlanders happy, while they try out cuisine from the far East.