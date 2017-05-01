Madison Attorney Tim Burns Launches Supreme Court Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Madison attorney and first-time candidate who has been a longtime Democratic donor is running for the state Supreme Court.

Tim Burns said Monday that he will challenge conservative incumbent Justice Michael Gableman in the April 2018 election. Gableman wrote the majority opinion in 2014 upholding Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 law that took away union power in Wisconsin.

Burns’ announcement is unusually early and comes after Democrats were widely criticized for not fielding a candidate against conservative Justice Annette Ziegler in last month’s election.

Burns has donated about $45,000 to Democratic or liberal candidates in Wisconsin since 2007. He specializes in representing consumers and businesses in legal battles with insurance companies.

Gableman was traveling and not immediately available for comment from The Associated Press.

This is Burns’ first run for office.