Melanoma Monday Events Held Today

One in Five People Develop Skin Cancer

DULUTH, Minn.-Today is Melanoma Monday – a day dedicated to reminding the public about the dangers of skin cancer.

Skin care professionals told us today that one in five people develop skin cancer at some time in their life. Today, Twin Ports Dermatology offered free skin checks to anyone who wanted them.

“A lot of times, skin cancer can start off looking very minor,” said Heather Smith, physician assistant at Twin Ports Dermatology. “It can just be a little pink spot or pimple or sore that doesn’t heal.”

Some of the top ways to prevent skin cancer include putting on sun screen before going outside, wearing sun protective clothing like hats, and of course, avoiding tanning beds.

To find out more, visit this website.