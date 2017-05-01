MnDOT Saves $1M This Winter Season Thanks To Mild Spring

DULUTH, Minn. – Winter-like conditions may be stretching into spring, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation isn’t worried because official there say they’ve saved roughly $1 million this winter season.

This $1 million saved is coming out of the $12.9 million budgeted for winter operations and will be used for summer operations.

“We were really heading for an expensive winter, than because of the mild spring, everything just evened out very nicely, and we were able to get a big jump start on our summer work,” said Beth Petrowke, spokesperson for MnDOT.