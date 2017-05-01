Rally Dedicated to Missing, Murdered and Trafficked Indigenous Women

The event was dedicated to Sheila St. Claire, who was last seen in September of 2015

DULUTH, Minn. – Rain showers Monday afternoon didn’t stop people from paying respect to a missing Duluth woman.

The annual Rally for Missing, Murdered, and Trafficked Indigenous Women was dedicated to Sheila St. Claire, who was last seen in September of 2015.

Shawn Carr, with the group “Idle No More” helped organize the rally. He hopes events like this will help bring more awareness for missing indigenous women across the country and keep the search for Sheila going strong.

“She was a very nice woman,” said Carr. “She was part of the community. We miss her and we want to bring her home. We want to get her back to her family so there’s some closure to this.”

The Mayday ceremony ended with flowers being tossed into Lake Superior, in memory of all indigenous women who have passed away.