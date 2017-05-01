Red Cross Reaches 100 Year Mark in Superior

The American Red Cross First Started Serving Superior in 1917

SUPERIOR, Wis.-

This year marks a century of the American Red Cross serving the City of Superior

The Superior chapter of the Red Cross Opened in 1917, when world war 1 was going on and there was a need for the American cross to support soldiers from Superior fighting overseas. The American Red Cross was also there to help when a flu epidemic hit Superior around that time, and when thousands of people were displaced and moved to superior after the fire of 1918.

“The big consistency from 2017 to 1917 is really the impact of volunteers and so, it was a volunteer lead organization then, it’s a volunteer lead organization now,” said Dan Williams, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Northern Minnesota.

The Red Cross in Duluth covers 17 counties across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.