A Strong Spring Storm Delivers Snow and High Winds to the Northland

Winter Storm Warnings & Gale Warnings Greeted the Northland to Kick Off May.

FLOODWOOD, Minn. – The Northland braced for bad weather today under multiple warnings and advisories.

Rain pushed into the region Sunday night and turned into snow during the early morning hours on Monday. Wet snowflakes fell sideways across the sky spanning from Brainerd to Virginia, with 1-3″ of snow accumulating by the afternoon.

“It was a total white out, it was just hypnotizing. I couldn’t see.” said Floodwood resident Teri Biesiada. She drove to work with reduced visibilites to less than a mile at times.

Roads were covered in snow and slush, with slick spots on occasion. Spin outs were common and a few cars were in ditches along Highway 2 early this morning.

Moderate rainfall drenched northwest Wisconsin with near an inch of rain accumulating in Ashland and Hayward.

Elsewhere a rain and snow mix tumbled down and eventually turned into all rain.

High winds were also whipping the Northland, sustained at 20-30mph, with gusts blowing up to 40mph at times.

“Everyone’s all crabby… everybody says they are going to move to Texas.” explained Biesiada.

The lake was angry too, under a Gale Warning with waves this afternoon reaching near 15 feet high.

“I don’t know if Mother Nature was informed or she didn’t get the memo but it is supposed to be Spring and sunshine and it’s not.” laughed Jason Seboe a Duluth resident.

As Meteorologist Brittney Merlot always says, “If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm.” That is exactly what the Northland did today. There is a treat in sight for the Northland as temperatures near 60 degrees, with abundant sunshine, is forecasted for next weekend.