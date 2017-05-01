Survivors of sexual assault break the silence

Survivors tell their stories to people who will listen

Superior, Wisc.

Survivors of sexual assault are breaking the silence. They came together on Monday to speak about their experiences in a supportive environment.

The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) worked with other agencies to host the “Break the Silence” event at the Spirit Room in Superior. Sexual assault survivors were able to talk about what happened, with each other, as well as advocates.

“Survivors of sexual assault are so often silenced, and are so often disbelieved,” Break the Silence organizer Jenna Monnier said. “So it’s important we provide people with a place and venue where they will be believed, and where their stories will be honored.”

The group plans to host more of these events in the future.