Wisconsin Legislature Set to Pass Opioid Bills

Nearly A Dozen Bills Coming Up for a Vote

MADISON, Wis.-Wisconsin lawmakers are set to vote on nearly a dozen bills designed to combat opioid addiction.

Republican Rep. John Nygren has written 11 bills based on recommendations from Gov. Scott Walker’s opioid task force. Walker called a special legislative session in January to pass the measures.

The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on nine bills, including measures calling for expanded treatment programs, a high school for addicted students, training more doctors in addiction treatment, funding new state drug agents and training school staff to screen students for addiction. Senate approval would send the bills to Walker’s desk.

The Assembly is set to vote on two more bills Tuesday that would grant immunity from parole or probation revocation to people who suffer overdoses and allow addicts to be involuntarily committed.