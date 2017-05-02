Minnesota-Based Author Releases Thrilling Fiction Book “Marathon”

Brian Freeman Hosts Book Signing Tonight

DULUTH, Minn. – In just over a month runners from around the world will be taking over Two Harbors and Duluth.

Today, a thrilling book is being released with many locations and themes Northlanders will recognize.

The fiction book “Marathon” is written by Minnesota-based author Brian Freeman.

The back of the book gives a small glimpse at the plot, “On a rainy June morning, tens of thousands of people crowd into Duluth for the city’s biggest annual event: the Duluth Marathon. Exhausted runners push to reach the finish line and spectators line the streets to cheer them on. Then, in a terrifying echo of the Boston bombing, there is an explosion along the race course, leaving many people dead and injured.”

Freeman is hosting a book signing tonight, Tuesday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m.

It will be at Barnes & Noble at the Miller Hill Mall.

To learn more about this book and the rest of Freeman’s collection, head to bfreemanbooks.com.