Boats get ready for the water

Experts say to make sure your boat is in good shape before hitting the lakes

Hermantown, Minn.

With fishing season just around the corner, people are getting their boats ready for the water.

Experts say its always a good idea to make sure your boat is functioning properly so you don’t get stranded out on the lake. The folks over at the Prop Shop in Hermantown say it’s important to make sure your propeller is in is in good working order.

“An unbalanced prop with bent blades will actually put stress on the bearings and seals in the lower unit,” Prop Shop owner, Brett Hoglund said. “So it is important to make sure that’s in good shape.”

He also say it’s a good idea to have a spare propeller for your boat.